Road closures planned across Wakefield as Remembrance Day parades and services take place

A number of roads will be closed to traffic on Sunday as people pay tribute to the fallen at parades and services across the district.
Remembrance Day: All the services being held across the Wakefield District
Metro has also said various bus services will be affected.
Wakefield city centre
Between 10am and 12.30pm:
Wood Street
Bull Ring junction with Wood Street
King Street junction with Silver Street
Cliffe Parade
Side of County Hall
Rishworth Street junction with Northgate
Chancery Street
Featherstone
Station Lane will be closed from 10.50am to 11.45am. Bus services 147A and 177 will be affected.
Fitzwilliam
Wakefield Road will be closed from 10.30am to 11.15am. Bus services 28C,195 and 497 will be affected.
Kinsey
Wakefield Road will be closed from 10.30am to 11.15am Services 28C,195 and 497 will be affected.
Knottingley
Chapel Street closed from 10.45am to 11.15am, Service 149 affected.
Normanton
High Street and Castleford Road will close at 10am to 11am. Service 189 will be affected.
South Elmsall
Barnsley Road, South Elmsall will close at 10.45am to 11.30am. The 485 and 497 services will be affected