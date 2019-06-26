Road in Pontefract to close for TEN weeks as part of essential £450K works

A road in Pontefract will be closed as part of Northern Gas Networks investment in a £450K upgrade to the gas distribution network in the area.

The project is part of NGN's ongoing development of infrastructure in the area and involves replacing 4.1km of existing metal gas mains with more durable plastic pipes, to ensure the continued safe and reliable supply of gas to customers for years to come.

The project, which is expected to take approximately 25 weeks to complete, will begin on Ackworth Road at the junction of Went Lane week commencing June 24.

In order for the works to be completed safely and efficiently, is it necessary to introduce a number of traffic management measures.

- Three way temporary traffic signals will be introduced onto Ackworth Road at the junction of Went Lane, week commencing June 24, for approximately one week.

- Two way temporary traffic signals will then be introduced onto Ackworth Road between the junctions of Went Lane and Wentbridge Road. They will be put in place week commencing July 1 and will remain in situ for approximately three weeks.

- During week commencing July 22, three way temporary traffic signals will be re-introduced onto Ackworth Road at the junction of Wentbridge Road and will remain in situ for approximately one week.

- Two way temporary traffic signals will then be put in place on Ackworth Road between the junctions of Wentbridge Road and Hall Street week commencing July 29 for approximately two weeks.

- Three way temporary traffic signals will then be introduced onto Pontefract Road at the junction of Hall street for approximately one week from Monday August 5.

- A final set of two way temporary traffic signals will then be introduced onto Pontefract Road week commencing August 12 for approximately two weeks.

All works have been planned in conjunction with Wakefield Council.

Russell Kaye Business Lead for East Riding said: "We would like to thank all our customers for their patience whilst we complete these essential works. We are sorry for the inconvenience the works will cause''.

For further information about the project please contact NGN's Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: customercare@northerngas.co.uk.