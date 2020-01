Roadworks on a major city centre road are expected to cause delays for more than three weeks.

Work will be carried out on George Street, close to the junction with Southgate, to replace a pelican crossing with a puffin crossing.

Roadworks on a major city centre road are expected to cause delays for more than three weeks.Photo: Google Maps

The work is being carried out by Wakefield Council, and is expected to begin on Monday, January 20.

Temporary traffic lights will be in place while the work is carried out, and delays are likely.

It is expected to finish by Friday, February 14.