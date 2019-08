Rail commuters face an increase in season ticket costs next year of almost 3 per cent.

The cap on the annual rise in regulated fares is linked to July’s rate of Retail Prices Index (RPI) inflation, which was announced by the Office for National Statistics as 2.8 per cent.

If you commute between Wakefield and Leeds with an annual season ticket the cost will increase from £1,076 to £1,097 next year.