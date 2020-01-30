Six miles of traffic on the M1 at Wakefield after 'police incident'

Almost six miles of traffic is being reported on the M1 following reports that a swan was loose on the carriageway at Wakefield.

Highways England said the bird had been on lane three of the northbound carriageway between J39 and J40 about an hour ago.

However, they have since removed this social media post and now simply say it is a 'police incident'.

The motorway cameras captured a vehicle being loaded onto a recovery truck, while the police helicopter was also spotted in the area.

Highways said that lane one and two are currently closed and traffic is backing up between J38 and J40 now, adding at least 30 minutes to journey times.