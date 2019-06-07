Slow traffic expected in Ferrybridge as 'abnormal load' set to be moved along M62

Motorists have been warned to expect traffic disruption in Ferrybridge when an abnormal load is moved this weekend.

The slow-moving vehicle will leave Ferrybridge Power Station and travel 20 miles to Goole docks.

The vehicle can travel at a maximum speed of 10 miles per hour, and is expected to cause disruption as it travels to and from the M62.

It is thought that the load will be moved at around 7am on Sunday, June 9.

The West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit are expected to post updates on their Twitter.