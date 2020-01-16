Solicitors become first in UK to protect under 18s on the road

A Yorkshire-based solicitors firm has become the first company in the UK to launch a new service aimed at protecting those under 18 against new rules on personal injury claims.

Young victims of road accidents will lose certain rights to seek redress as part of the Civil Liability Reforms, due to come into force in April.

However, Heptonstalls Solicitors, which has an office in Pontefract, has adopted new technology that automates elements of the small claims process for RTAs in order to support youngsters.

Shane Hensman, a director at Heptonstalls, said: “My own daughter is 17 next year and will start to drive.

Should she be involved in an RTA and is injured – through no fault of her own – under the Civil Litigation Act, she’ll simply have nowhere to turn.”