Swan which held up traffic on M1 after flying into side of lorry is on the mend

A swan which flew into the side of a lorry causing miles of tailbacks on the M1 is now on the mend.

Yorkshire Swan and Wildlife Rescue Hospital posted a message on Facebook to reveal the extent of the injuries the poor bird was left with after its unfortunate accident.

The motorway was held up at around 9am on January 30 between J39 and J40. Police originally said a swan was loose on the motorway but the social media post was removed and the force said it was dealing with a 'police incident'.

Queues stretched back for around six miles, adding 30 minutes on to the journey for some drivers.

However, on Saturday, the hospital posted a picture of the swan on Facebook and said: "This is the swan responsible for holding up traffic on the busy M1 motorway.

"We suspect the bird has flown into the sidings of an articulated vehicle, splitting part of her beak, some legs wounds and unfortunately resulting in some neurological issues. She continues to receive care and treatment with us."

It also thanked Chantry Vets, West Yorkshire Police and a member of staff for their work in retrieving and caring for the stricken bird.