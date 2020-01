Delays are likely on a Castleford road for the next two weeks.

Two-way temporary traffic lights are in place on Sheepwalk Lane, the B6136, close to the entrance to Engine House Farm while work is undertaken to resurface the pavement.

The works are being carried out by Wakefield Council and are expected to continue until Tuesday, February 4.

It follows several weeks of gas works on a nearby stretch of road.