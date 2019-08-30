These are the 10 most ticketed car parks and parking areas in Wakefield
They're among Wakefield's most popular and family-friendly visitor attractions, but drivers are repeatedly falling foul of traffic wardens at the area's three big country parks.
These are the most ticketed car parks and parking areas in the Wakefield district between April 2017 and March 2019. For the full story, click here: Drivers get 1,300 parking tickets at Pugneys, Newmillerdam and Anglers Country Parks in just two years
1. Pugneys Country Park
564 parking tickets were issued at Pugneys Country Park between April 2017 and March 2019.
2. Northgate, Wakefield
600 parking tickets were issued on Northgate between April 2017 and March 2019.
3. Merchant Gate, Wakefield
659 parking tickets were issued at Merchant Gate between April 2017 and March 2019.
4. Sun Lane Leisure Centre
685 parking tickets were issued at Sun Lane Leisure Centre between April 2017 and March 2019.
