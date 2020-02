The M62 will be closed to all traffic at Normanton for four nights this week.

The westbound carriageway will be closed to all traffic between junction 30 (Rothwell) and junction 31 (Normanton) from 8pm to 6am.

The M62 will be closed to all traffic at Normanton for four nights this week. Photo: Google Maps

Highways England said the road closure was to allow for bridge work.

It will be in place for four nights from Tuesday, February 11.

The authority promised that "clearly signed" diversions will be available for drivers.