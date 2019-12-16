This is why the M62 will be closed between Castleford and Ferrybridge for three nights

The M62 will be closed at Ferrybridge for three nights this week.

Highways England have confirmed plans to close the eastbound carriageway overnight for three nights to allow carriageway improvements.

The closure will begin today (Monday, December 16) and will be in place from 8pm to 6am for three nights.

It will take place between junction 32a (M62/A1(M) junction) and junction 33 (Ferrybridge).

The westbound carriageway will be closed overnight on Thursday, December 19, to allow for further carriageway improvements.

Clearly signed diversions will be in place while the road is closed.

It comes just days after two lanes of the M62 were closed to allow for repairs to a pothole that had damaged two cars.