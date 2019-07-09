Three lanes closed on the M1 at Wakefield after 'multi-vehicle' collision

Three lanes have been closed on the M1 close to Wakefield this afternoon.

Highways England said that lanes one, two and three had been closed after a multi-vehicle collision.

Picture: Highways England.

The incident took place between junction 39 (Durkar) and junction 40 (Flushdyke/Ossett).

It is believed the incident took place on the northbound carriageway, where approximately two miles of traffic has already built up.

Traffic is continuing to flow in lane 4, though delays are expected.

Highways England said that traffic officers were on route to the scene.

UPDATE, 1.29pm: The incident has now been cleared, and the road has reopened as normal.

In a Tweet, Highways England said: "This has now been cleared to the hard shoulder and all lanes are back OPEN. Thank you for your patience."

Several miles of congestion have been reported and is expected to take some time to clear.