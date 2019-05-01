Tour de Yorkshire 2019: Motorists advised to plan journeys ahead of tour visiting Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract

As the Tour de Yorkshire peloton makes it’s way through Yorkshire’s town, cities and magnificent countryside, driver advised to allow extra times for their journeys.

Thousands of visitors and locals are expected to attend the event which will take place between Thursday, May 2 and Sunday, May 5.

There will be delays around the M62 at Castleford

On the Highways England network drivers using the M62 around Castleford at junction 32 are advised the exit slip roads will be closed from 9.40am and again at 3.15pm for around 45 minutes each to allow the women’s and men’s races to take place on Friday, May 3.

Anyone travelling through that area between those times is advised to allow extra time for their journey or to plan an alternative route or time.

Further information about the M62 can be found by visiting www.trafficengland.com or by following Highways England’s regional Twitter feed at @HighwaysYORKS.

For more information and general travel advice visit the Tour de Yorkshire website https://letour.yorkshire.com/