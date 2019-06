More than a mile of traffic has built up after a collision on the M1 roundabout at Flushdyke.

A picture posted by Highways England appears to show a lorry involved in a collision with another vehicle on the roundabout at Junction 40.

More than a mile of traffic has been reported westbound on the A638 on the approach to the motorway.

Pokice are on the scene.

Earlier today, three people were hospitalised after a five car collision on the A650 at East Ardsley.