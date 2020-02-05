Traffic at a standstill after serious collision on M1

More than 11 miles of traffic have been reported on the M1 this morning after a serious collision closed the road at Sheffield.

Emergency services are dealing with a smash on the southbound stretch between Junction 31 for Aston and 32 for the M18.

Highways England said the road is closed between both junctions, with up to 30 minutes of delays.

South Yorkshire Police has also announced that the southbound M1 cannot be joined from the M18.

Around five miles of traffic have also been reported on the southbound M18.

An official diversion has been issued for those travelling in the area.

The collision was first reported shortly before 7am today (Wednesday, February 5).

Details on the nature of the collision being dealt with have not yet been released.