Traffic at a standstill as police close M621 motorway

Police have closed part of the M621 motorway near Leeds after reports of concern for a man's safety.

The AA said: "Road closed, police Incident, congestion to, queuing Traffic Road closed and queuing traffic due to police incident on M621 Eastbound from J3 Meadow Road (City Centre) to J4 A61 (Hunslet Distributor). Congestion to J1 (Beeston / Farnley). Road has been closed around 09:25 whilst police deal with an ongoing incident."



Fire service is in attendance as it's been said that there are three people on the bridge

The source said: "The M621 is closed heading towards the M1 just after junction 2a.



"There is a fire enginge parked under the footbridge at junction 3 with people on the bridge and a couple of firemen under it pointing up towards it.



"There are big queues."



West Yorkshire Fire & Rescue service confirmed that they were called at 9.16am to assist police.



They have 1 pump from Hunslet in attendance.

