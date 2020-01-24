Traffic diverted after collision on major Wakefield road

Buses have been diverted and traffic is building up following an accident on a major Wakefield road this afternoon.

Metro Travel News said that the 187, 188 and 189 services were being diverted via Streethouse, Sharlston and Warmfield following a collision on the A655 Black Road.

More than a mile of traffic has been reported on Doncaster Road, with delays back to Kirkgate Roundabout in the city centre.

Delays are also reported on Neil Fox Way.

