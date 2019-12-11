Traffic stopped on M1 at Wakefield after multi vehicle accident

Traffic has been stopped on the M1 at Wakefield this evening after a multi vehicle accident.

Highways England said they had closed the southbound carriageway between junction 41 (Carr Gate) and junction 40 (Ossett) "due to the amoutn of vehicles involved in the accident".

West Yorkshire Police are on scene and Traffic Officers are en route to help remove the vehicles from the road, they said.

It is believed the accident happened shortly before 4.30pm today (Wednesday, December 11).

More than five miles of traffic has been reported, with congestion on the M62 and M621 as a result of the accident.

