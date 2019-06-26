Train delays at Wakefield Westgate station due to attempted cable theft

Train passengers are being warned of delays at Wakefield Westgate station.

CrossCountry, East Midlands Trains, LNER and Northern trains are all delayed through Wakefield until this afternoon.

National Rail said an attempted theft of signalling cables between Wakefield Westgate and Sheffield/Doncaster, has caused signalling problems in the area.

They said: "Although all lines are open, trains are running at a reduced speed so they may still be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised.

"We anticipate disruption will continue until 2pm."

Alternative travel advice for CrossCountry customers:

You may use the following services to complete your journey:

Northern between Leeds and Wakefield Kirkgate.

London North Eastern Railway between Leeds / Doncaster and Wakefield Westgate.

Alternative travel advice for Northern customers:

Coaches are in operation between Wakefield Westgate and Swinton. Journey times via road transport will be significantly extended.

Please note customers are able to travel between Leeds and Doncaster / Sheffield via Barnsley as these lines are open.

You may also travel on LNER service between Doncaster and Leeds to complete your journey.

Check before you travel:

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner

Compensation:

You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.