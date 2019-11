Trains are unable to run between Wakefield Westgate, Leeds and Sheffield, because of flooding.

Network Rail have said that train services are being disrupted because of flooding at Moorthorpe.

Further road closures and one lane shut on M1 at Wakefield as heavy rain continues

Doncaster Road in Wakefield closed due to flooding

They said road transport is currently being arranged and where possible, CrossCountry services will divert via Doncaster.