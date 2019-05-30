'Trespass incident' delays all trains to Wakefield, Castleford and Pontefract from Leeds

All trains heading towards Wakefield, Pontefract and Castleord from Leeds this morning have been delayed.

Reports have been circulating about a "trespass incident" at Leeds which means all services running out of Leeds have either been delayed, revised or cancelled.

There is also a police presence around Leeds station.

Passengers waiting to board at both Westgate and Kirkgate should check train times, along with Castleford, Glass Houghton, Knottingley and the Pontefract stations.

It is thought the disruption will continue until at least 9.15am.