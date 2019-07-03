Two injured in motorbike collision on Castleford street

Two people have been injured in a motorbike collision in Castleford this afternoon.

Two motorbikes were involved in the collision on Borrowdale Drive, Castleford.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they had been called at around 12.50pm this afternoon to reports of a road traffic collision.

The road was blocked while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Eyewitnesses reported that the Air Ambulance had been seen at the site of the crash.

