Two lanes have been closed on the M62 during the morning rush hour.

Traffic is building on the M62 westbound between J29 for Lofthouse and J30 for Rothwell.

Lanes one and two were closed due to stricken vehicles, Highways England said.

Traffic officers are on scene and the road has now reopened, but traffic is expected to continue building.

Around six miles of traffic has been reported on the westbound carriageway, with delays as far back at J32 for Glasshoughton.