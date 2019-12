Two people have been seriously injured in Allerton Bywater this afternoon after being hit by a car.

Emergency services have been called to Carlton View, just off Leeds Road.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 3.10pm to a road traffic collision involving a car and two pedestrians.

A man and a woman were seriously injured and have been taken to hospital.

The air ambulance was called.

Leeds Road is partially blocked.

More updates as we get them...