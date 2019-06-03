Video shows vehicle flip over during 'race' on Wakefield street

This video shows the moment a vehicle flips over on a Wakefield street.

The vehicle, a buggy, can be seen travelling along Charlesworth Way, in the city centre, at a high speed, appearing to race another car.

The buggy can be seen travelling along Charlesworth Way, in the city centre, before flipping. Picture: Google Maps.

The vehicles approach a roundabout, where it appears to break sharply and turn before flipping.

The buggy flips over and lands on its side before several onlookers rush towards it.

In 2017, police pledged to crack down on "car cruisers" around Cathedral Retail Park after neighbours complained that the noise and dangerous driving was "beyond a joke".

The Express has contacted West Yorkshire Police about the incident.