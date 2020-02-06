'Volatile' taxi passenger left vehicle of her own accord after fare dispute, investigation finds

A female taxi passenger who was allegedly left on an isolated country road became "volatile" after admitting she was unable to pay a fare, an investigation has found.

Wakefield Council said the woman, who left the taxi on the A655 between Normanton and Wakefield one night in December, did not co-operate with their enquiry after the incident was reported.

The woman left the taxi on the A655 of her own accord after admitting she couldn't pay her fare, an investigation has found.

The local authority said that the passenger had been picked up from a police custody suite shortly before midnight.

They added that the driver had offered to return her to the station after she said she couldn't pay her fare, but that she declined and left the car on the A655 of her own accord.

The council's licensing committee was told on Wednesday that the driver in question had been given a written warning. No further action will be taken.

A council spokesperson said: "The driver explained on interview that after collecting the female from the police station custody suite she became volatile and disclosed she had no money to pay.

"The driver explained he was not offering free transport and offered to return her to the police station.

"The female left the vehicle of her own decision, failing to pay."

Local Democracy Reporting Service