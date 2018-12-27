Traffic delays expected after burst water main in Pontefract

A burst water main on a West Yorkshire street is expected to cause traffic disruption this morning.

Yorkshire Water warned that the burst water main, on Pontefract Road, Ferrybridge, could lead to low water pressure or no water in nearby buildings.

The burst main was first reported at around 10am this morning.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said that officers were on site to assist as Yorkshire Water dealt with the issue.

READ MORE: Campaign for free TV in Yorkshire hospitals

They warned that traffic disruption was to be expected as repairs were carried out.

Have you see the burst water main? Send us your pictures on Twitter and Facebook.