TRAFFIC: Main route into Wakefield remains shut affer crash
A main route into Wakefield remains closed this morning after crash.
Thursday, 10th March 2022, 8:11 am
The A650 between Paragon Avenue and Kenmore Road has been closed off.
The emergency services were called to the scene after 9pm last night.
No further details have been released yet but police have said: "Motorists are advised to find an alternative route this morning, as the road is expected to be closed until later today."
The dual carriageway road links J41 of the M1 to Wakefield city centre.