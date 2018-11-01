Train stations to be improved in 2019

A total of seven railway stations in the Wakefield district are to get platform extensions to accommodate larger trains.

Castleford, Featherstone, Knottingley, Normanton, Pontefract Tanshelf, Pontefract Monkhill and Streethouse will all benefit from improvement work, which will begin early next year.

The developments will be carried out to equip the stations for new fleets of carriages, which West Yorkshire passengers have been promised.

A spokeswoman for Network Rail said: "All of the stations listed will be having platforms extended to accommodate newer and longer trains which will call at the station in the future.

"The work is part of the wider Great North Rail Project which is delivering a multi-billion pound package of improvements for customers across the north of England.

"It is an extension of the work we have been doing across West Yorkshire."