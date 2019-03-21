35 of the worst roads for accidents in Wakefield
These are all the locations of the worst vehicle accident black spots around Wakefield, where a fatal or serious accident has been recorded in the last four years.
Pictures used are to illustrate the roads where the accidents took place, not the precise location on the roads.
1. Bond Street
Date: 13.01.2018. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 3. Number of Casualties Involved: 2.
other
2. Dewsbury Road A638
Date: 28.10.2015. Severity: Fatal. Number of Vehicles Involved: 1. Number of Casualties Involved: 1.
other
3. Dewsbury Road A638
Date: 05.11.2017. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 2. Number of Casualties Involved: 1
other
4. Bradford Road
Date: 11.04.2016. Severity: Serious. Number of Vehicles Involved: 2. Number of Casualties Involved: 1.
other
View more