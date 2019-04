An accident involving a car and lorry is causing queueing traffic and delays on the M1 Southbound this morning.

Recovery work is ongoing after the collision, which caused two lanes to close on the M1 southbound from junction 42 M62 junction 29 Lofthouse to junction 41 of the A650 at Carr Gate.

It is reported that congestion is to junction 43 of the M621 interchange.

Lanes one and two (of four) are closed.