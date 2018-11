Building HS2 through Yorkshire will cause years of extra congestion and delays on some of the region’s busiest motorways and A-roads, a report by high-speed rail bosses has admitted.

Here is what HS2 says drivers can expect once work gets underway. Will your road or motorway be affected?

Roads include the M1, M18, M621, Leeds Station, various parts of Rotherham, Doncaster and Mexborough all affected by HS2 works creating diversions, congestion, road closures and traffic.