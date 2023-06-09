National Highways is one of the country’s largest landowners, with 30,000 hectares of green land, much of which is home to diverse wildlife, insects and natural habitats.

Land close to the A1, which falls within the White Rose Forest project, the Northern Forest, has been planted with more than 5,000 trees and shrubs in West Yorkshire and parts of neighbouring North Yorkshire by the government-run agency.

Over the last year, a range of native broadleaved species were introduced at five locations including South Milford and Fairburn in Knottingley with the aim of increase woodland cover in the region as well as providing a wide range of other benefits.

Over 5,000 trees have been planted across Yorkshire and on the edge of major roads and motorways, such as the M62 and A1, by National Highways in the last year. Pictured is Guy Thompson, Partnership Manager at White Rose Forest amongst some of the trees planted in Kirklees. Picture Tony Johnson

The species planted include English Oak, which supports more biodiversity than any other tree species in the UK; Field Maple, a broadleaf attractive to caterpillars and aphids and a species which resists air pollution, and Hazel, which has long been associated with pollen for bees and food for woodpeckers, nuthatch, and dormice.

The trees will also provide much needed habitat connectivity for wildlife and improve soil stability as well as slow the flow of flood water on to the road network.

The planting has been funded from National Highways’ Environment and Well Being Designated Fund, which supports the company’s vision of a greener, more sustainable road network.

