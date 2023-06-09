News you can trust since 1852
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Boy, 15 dies as e-bike smashes into ambulance following police pursuit
Three people hospitalised after boy, 16 arrested at private school
Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after stabbing near funfair
Man, 23 dies after being mauled by shark at Egypt holiday resort
TV legend reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Instagram down: Users report problems using the app and website

Branching out: National Highways plants over 5,000 trees across Yorkshire, including Wakefield and Pontefract, for White Rose Forest project

National Highways has planted over 5,000 shrubs in Yorkshire, including around towns and villages in the Wakefield district, as part of their commitment to increase tree cover near major road networks.
By Kara McKune
Published 9th Jun 2023, 13:00 BST- 1 min read

National Highways is one of the country’s largest landowners, with 30,000 hectares of green land, much of which is home to diverse wildlife, insects and natural habitats.

Land close to the A1, which falls within the White Rose Forest project, the Northern Forest, has been planted with more than 5,000 trees and shrubs in West Yorkshire and parts of neighbouring North Yorkshire by the government-run agency.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Over the last year, a range of native broadleaved species were introduced at five locations including South Milford and Fairburn in Knottingley with the aim of increase woodland cover in the region as well as providing a wide range of other benefits.

Over 5,000 trees have been planted across Yorkshire and on the edge of major roads and motorways, such as the M62 and A1, by National Highways in the last year. Pictured is Guy Thompson, Partnership Manager at White Rose Forest amongst some of the trees planted in Kirklees. Picture Tony JohnsonOver 5,000 trees have been planted across Yorkshire and on the edge of major roads and motorways, such as the M62 and A1, by National Highways in the last year. Pictured is Guy Thompson, Partnership Manager at White Rose Forest amongst some of the trees planted in Kirklees. Picture Tony Johnson
Over 5,000 trees have been planted across Yorkshire and on the edge of major roads and motorways, such as the M62 and A1, by National Highways in the last year. Pictured is Guy Thompson, Partnership Manager at White Rose Forest amongst some of the trees planted in Kirklees. Picture Tony Johnson
Most Popular

The species planted include English Oak, which supports more biodiversity than any other tree species in the UK; Field Maple, a broadleaf attractive to caterpillars and aphids and a species which resists air pollution, and Hazel, which has long been associated with pollen for bees and food for woodpeckers, nuthatch, and dormice.

The trees will also provide much needed habitat connectivity for wildlife and improve soil stability as well as slow the flow of flood water on to the road network.

The planting has been funded from National Highways’ Environment and Well Being Designated Fund, which supports the company’s vision of a greener, more sustainable road network.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Planting sites will include a mix of natural habitats close to road drainage ponds and verges.

Read More
£23 million cycling scheme to create "attractive alternative choice" in region
Related topics:West YorkshirePontefractWakefield