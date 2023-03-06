The bus ploughed through the crossing on Southgate at around 5.20pm on Tuesday.

Southgate resident who lives opposite where the island was hit said it was the latest in a long line of accidents and something worse was bound to happen.

He said: “It's not an isolated incident, I've been reporting accidents for six months.

A bush crashed into a pedestrian island on Southgate in Pontefract

"There must have been about 15 incidents, including an elderly man being hit by a car. He was injured on the floor and an ambulance had to come.

"Where Wilsons Carpets is, the traffic lights change quickly and some hit the crossing. Cars turning right think the lights are for them and other drivers run into the back of them.

"It's a matter of time until someone is seriously injured and if someone was standing there on the island when the bus hit they would be killed.”

He said Wakefield Council should rethink the setup of the road.

He said: “The lights need to be changed. Maybe the crossing could be moved and it would help to have a pedestrian safety barrier on the pavement.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to the Southgate/Robinson Street area of Pontefract following reports of a road traffic collision involving a bus.

The report was received at 5:19pm on Tuesday, March 1.

"Two passengers on the bus suffered injuries that are not thought to be serious. No other vehicles were involved.”