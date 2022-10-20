Reopening Castleford second platform moves a step closer this October, after being closed for more than 20 years, to boost capacity and reliability for passengers.

The new platform, which is being fully rebuilt, will be served by an accessible footbridge with stairs and lifts to link it to the recently improved station building and facilities.

The second platform – which hasn’t welcomed regular train services since the 1970s - will improve the reliability of existing services and increase capacity, allowing more trains to run through Castleford.

An artist's impression of the forthcoming work at Castleford station

For decades passengers have used a single platform to travel in both directions from the town.

This often causes delays for trains trying to enter the station.

Engineers have already started prepping the station for this final phase of the major upgrade, with work successfully getting underway on Sunday, October 16.

The new footbridge will be lifted into place over two weekends in October, with work to complete the track improvements and signalling upgrade taking place over three days between Friday, October 28 to Sunday, October 30, during which time services will be diverted and will not call at Castleford.

Upgrades will also take place on Sunday, October 23 when fewer trains will run through the station.

Buses will replace some rail services through the town and passengers are encouraged to check both their outward and return journeys on the National Rail Enquiries website before they travel.

A new crossover has already been installed at Cutsyke to the west of the station to allow trains to use either platform, together with a new signalling system in the area, enabling more trains to run.

This work is being delivered as part of the Transpennine Route Upgrade, which will enable the use of the Castleford line to divert trains and keep passengers moving during major upgrades on the main line between York and Leeds.

Following final completion of work, the new platform and footbridge will open in 2023.

Phil Bates, senior sponsor on transpennine route ipgrade said: “The opening of the second platform and the re-signalling of the route between Castleford and Milford and is a huge moment for the town of Castleford and the surrounding areas. Furthermore, the reopened platform will be fully accessible following the installation of a footbridge with lifts on both sides.

“It also means we’ll be able to keep passengers moving on trains by diverting them via Castleford while we deliver major transpennine route upgrade improvements on the main line.”

Rob Warnes, strategic development director for Northern said: “We are grateful to our customers for their patience whilst this work takes place.

"Once the new platform and lifts are commissioned, both sides of the upgraded Castleford station will be fully accessible for all, with more resilience built into the station allowing us to run a better service for our customers.”

In December 2020 a project to improve the station railway station to provide a more attractive and welcoming gateway to the town was completed.