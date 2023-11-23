Chemical spill in Wakefield: Police confirm material is 'not hazardous to humans' as clean-up continues
and live on Freeview channel 276
The spill, which was reported to police earlier this morning (November 23), casued numerous road blocks and delays on and around Stephenson Way in Wakefield.
A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were contacted at 5.39am this morning regarding a spillage of chemicals from a lorry onto Stephenson Way in Wakefield.
"Local road closures were put in place and partner agencies attended to manage the clean-up.
“A partial road re-opening was put in place at 7.51am.
"The chemicals involved were deemed to not be hazardous to humans."