Chemical spill in Wakefield: Police confirm material is 'not hazardous to humans' as clean-up continues

Numerous delays are still in place following a chemical spill in Wakefield this morning.

The spill, which was reported to police earlier this morning (November 23), casued numerous road blocks and delays on and around Stephenson Way in Wakefield.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police said: “Police were contacted at 5.39am this morning regarding a spillage of chemicals from a lorry onto Stephenson Way in Wakefield.

"Local road closures were put in place and partner agencies attended to manage the clean-up.

“A partial road re-opening was put in place at 7.51am.