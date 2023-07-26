Collision involving two HGVs closes the M1 northbound, near Wakefield, leading to severe delays

News you can trust since 1852
National Highways has encouraged motorists to ‘plan ahead’ following a collision which involved two lorries this morning.
By Kara McKune
Published 26th Jul 2023, 08:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 08:42 BST
The M1 northbound between J39 (Wakefield) and J40 (Dewsbury) is closed due to a collision.

The M1 northbound between J39 and J40, near Wakefield, remains closed following a collision involving two HGVs.

The incident took place on the M1 northbound at around 5:15am, this morning (July 26).

National Highways shared: “The M1 northbound, between J39 and J40, remains closed following a collision involving 2 HGVs.

"Traffic caught within the closure has now been released past the scene.

"There are delays of 45 minutes in the area.”

West Yorkshire Police and Traffic Officers are currently on the scene to assist with traffic management.

A diversion route is currently in place and available here: https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/m1-west-yorkshire-northbound-i-incident-carriageway-closed/

