Collision involving two HGVs closes the M1 northbound, near Wakefield, leading to severe delays

The M1 northbound between J39 (Wakefield) and J40 (Dewsbury) is closed due to a collision.

The M1 northbound between J39 and J40, near Wakefield, remains closed following a collision involving two HGVs.

The incident took place on the M1 northbound at around 5:15am, this morning (July 26).

"Traffic caught within the closure has now been released past the scene.

"There are delays of 45 minutes in the area.”

West Yorkshire Police and Traffic Officers are currently on the scene to assist with traffic management.