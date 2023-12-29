CrossCountry customers travelling ahead of New Year’s Eve are being asked to double-check journeys as train crew shortages could lead to higher numbers of train cancellations.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Short-notice changes and cancellations are expected on CrossCountry services on Saturday, December 30 and Sunday, December 31.

Services that do operate are likely to be extremely busy and customers are advised to check their entire journey before travelling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Though services across all CrossCountry routes could be impacted, areas expected to be particularly affected by cancellations over the weekend include Cardiff to Nottingham via Birmingham, and Leeds to Edinburgh via Newcastle.

A shortage of train crew means there may be more short-notice alterations or cancellations on CrossCountry services.

As usual over New Year’s Eve, rail services by all train operators will finish earlier than normal so that planned engineering work can take place on the rail network over the bank holiday.

Planned upgrades in the Birmingham New Street area on New Year’s Day will see journey times extended by up to 30 minutes on several CrossCountry routes.

Customers with tickets for journeys operated by CrossCountry services purchased on or before Thursday, December 28 can instead travel on Saturday, December 30 or Monday 1 January instead for no additional charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For journeys involving connections with other train operators, customers should check with the relevant operators for details on ticket acceptance before travelling.

Mark Goodall, CrossCountry’s Service Delivery Director, said: "We know that a lot of people are travelling over the festive period and we’re sorry that services around New Year’s Eve this year are likely to be impacted by train crew availability.

“I’d ask that customers check before they travel and continue to be respectful to on-train colleagues who are working as hard as they can to get people where they want to be.”

Customers can check the latest travel information on the CrossCountry website or with National Rail Enquiries.