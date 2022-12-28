Strikes by the RMT and ASLEF trade unions will bring services to a halt from Tuesday 3 to Saturday 7 January.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This is a most regrettable start to 2023 and we can only apologise to our customers whose return to work from the holidays will be disrupted by the action by the RMT and ASLEF.

“For many, Monday 9 January will be their first experience of our new timetable – which went live in December and includes an additional 3,000 services a week across our network.

Northern advises not to travel due to strike action

“As such, we’re encouraging everyone to use the new ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on our website to see the changes specific to their local station.”

The action taking place includes walk outs by the RMT on 3-4 and 6-7 January; and an ASLEF strike on 5 January.