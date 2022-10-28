“Do not travel” - Northern’s advice to customers ahead of latest round of strike action by RMT

Action taking place on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November will bring all but a handful of services across the network to a halt.

Given the impact strikes have on operations, Northern is also advising customers to ‘check before you travel’ on Sunday 6, Tuesday 8 and Thursday 10 November, when services will not be able to start until much later in the morning.

For more information, Northern's customers should visit: northernrailway.co.uk/strikes

Northern service at station

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “We apologise again for the significant disruption and inconvenience this action by the RMT will cause to our customers.