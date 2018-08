Motorists are being warned of possible delays on a busy stretch of the M62 as part of the motorway being closed overnight for major roadworks.

Junction 27 of the M62 and M621 will be affected from this evening for three nights.

Highways Englad says the closure, which is for juction improvements, will take place from 8pm-6am.

A signed diversion route will be in place.