Electric vehicle car park opens at Wakefield garden centre with eight high-powered chargers installed

A new charging hub has opened in Wakefield featuring eight high-powered EV chargers compatible with every electric vehicle (EV) on the market.
By Kara McKune
Published 4th Jan 2024, 08:00 GMT
Osprey Charging has installed the new charging hub at Carr Gate Garden Centre to support local residents, businesses and visitors with EVs and to encourage drivers to be more eco-friendly.

The 300kW rapid charge points, on Bradford Road, are compatible with every EV on the market today and can add up to 100 miles of range in 15-20 minutes, depending on the model of the vehicle and its battery.

Drivers can pay for the charging service with contactless bank cards, Apple/Google Pay and the Osprey app.

A new electric vehicle charging hub has opened in Wakefield.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The electric transition is well underway and we’re here to provide a reliable and rapid public charging service for drivers.

"The new charging hub at the Carr Gate Garden Centre will form a vital part of the re-charging network that will enable the decarbonisation of transport in the UK.”

