'Excellent news' as work to bring Castleford Station platform back into use begins

Castleford Station

The platform has been out of action for decades, with all trains stopping in Castleford forced to use the one opposite, regardless of which direction they're headed.

The works, which were approved by Network Rail, are expected to take about a year to complete.

A new footbridge linking to the two platforms will also be built and lifts will also be installed to ensure the station is wheelchair accessible.

The leader of Wakefield Council, Denise Jeffery, who represents the Castleford Central and Glasshoughton ward, said: “I am very pleased that work has started on this very important scheme which is excellent news for the local community, residents, business and visitors.

“Having strong transport links matters a great deal, as they play a vital role in making public transport services more accessible and this new platform will be a major benefit to Castleford and the wider district."