Full list of planned roadworks across West Yorkshire from February 25 to March 3

Knowing about planned roadworks in advance of a journey can be a great time saver.

Here is a list of all of the roadworks planned in the county over the next week.

The details are correct as of Monday, February 25 and could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M62 junction 31 Normanton

The eastbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Friday 1 March for carriageway improvement works. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32a to junction 33 Ferrybridge

The A1m southbound to the M62 eastbound link road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 25 February for barrier works. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 30 Rothwell

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight on Friday 1 March for carriageway improvement works. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 39 Durkar

The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for six nights from Monday 25 February for barrier works. The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for six nights from Monday 25 February for barrier works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes. There will be a lane 1 closure in place 24/7 on the southbound entry with a 50mph speed restriction until April. There will be a lane 1 closure in place 24/7 on the northbound exit with a 50mph speed restriction until April.

M62 junction 22 to junction 23 Outlane

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be in narrow lanes with 50mph speed restriction in place until the end of March.

M62 junction 25 Brighouse

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight on Monday 25 February for technology works. The closure will take place between 9pm and 5am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

The M621 junction 27 anticlockwise exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Sunday 3 March for junction improvements. The M62 junction 27 eastbound exit will be fully closed overnight on Monday 25 February. Narrow lane 2 closures with a 50mph until the end of March on the M621 junction 27 exit slip road and the M62 junction 27 exit slip road.

M1 junction 37 Dodworth

The northbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Saturday 2 March for bridge inspection works. The southbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Sunday 3 March for bridge inspection works. The closure will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 36 Airmyn to junction 37 Howden

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Saturday 2 March for bridge works. The closure will take place between 8pm and 5am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 37 Howden to A63 South Cave

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 25 February for barrier works. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M621 junction 6 Belle Isle

The clockwise exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday 26 February for bridge inspection works. The closure will take place between 10.30pm and 5am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 4 to junction 5 Barnetby

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Friday 1 March for carriageway improvement works. The eastbound and westbound carriageway will have 24/7 lane 1 closures in place until March for carriageway improvements.

A63 Mytongate to South Coates

The eastbound and westbound will be in narrow lanes and 30mph speed restriction in place 24/7 on Roger Millward Way until July.

A63 Welton

The eastbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 25 February for carriageway improvement works. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

A64 Musley Bank

The westbound entry slip will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 18 February for carriageway improvements. The full closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

A628 Flouch to Salters Brook

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be in 24/7 traffic lights until March for safety improvement works.

A616 Newton Chambers to Westwood

The westbound carriageway will be in 24/7 traffic lights with narrow lanes until March 19 for improvement works.