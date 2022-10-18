Grand Central passenger numbers see highest increase since Covid pandemic

As the industry strives to reach pre-pandemic passenger numbers, Grand Central has recorded the largest percentage point increase in the latest quarter.

Grand Central operates West Riding services between Bradford Interchange, Low Moor, Halifax, Brighouse, Mirfield, Wakefield Kirkgate, Pontefract Monkhill, Doncaster and London King’s Cross.

Sean English, Chief Operating Officer for Grand Central, says: “We’re thrilled to see us ahead of every other train operator in the country for more passengers choosing to travel with us compared to the start of the pandemic. We’ve worked incredibly hard to encourage passengers to return to travelling with Grand Central and the ORR (Office of Rail and Road) figures prove that not only are they returning, but they are travelling with us more than they were before Covid.

Grand Central

“It’s also fantastic to see the overall figures for the industry increasing every quarter, which shows the commitment of all of the train operators to bring customers back to the railway. Thanks to our investment in marketing campaigns and digital technology, we’re sure these figures will continue to increase in the future.”

The ORR figures show April to June 2021, compared to the same period in 2022. Grand Central’s figures have increased by 77.6%, bringing the overall figure to 112% based on pre-pandemic numbers.