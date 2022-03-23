Heavy traffic after lorry overturns on A650 at Carr Gate

Sections of the A650 at Carr Gate remain closed after a lorry overturned earlier this afternoon. (Photo: Mariusz Buler)

Firefighters, police and the ambulance were called to the scene and the road was closed in both directions with drivers urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed no one has been injured in the crash.

A spokesperson said: "Sections of the A650 at Carr Gate near Wakefield are closed for vehicle recovery following a road traffic collision.

"This is likely to affect traffic leaving the M1 at J41 or going to J41 from Wakefield. Drivers are advised to avoid the area seek alternative routes."