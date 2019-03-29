Here are all the planned roadworks in Yorkshire from Monday

The following summary of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week were correct as of Friday,March 29 and could be subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances.

M62 junction 32a to junction 33 Ferrybridge

The A1M southbound to the M62 eastbound link road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 1 April for barrier work. The closure takes place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers can follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 43 Rothwell to M621 junction 3

The anticlockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 1 April for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. The clockwise carriageway will be in narrow lanes from M621 junction 6 to junction 7 with a 40mph speed restriction and the anticlockwise carriageway will be in narrow lanes from M621 junction 7 to junction 6 with a 50mph speed restriction until September.

M1 junction 37 Dodworth to junction 38 Haigh

The northbound and southbound carriageways will be fully closed overnight on Saturday 6 April for overhead cabling work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 39 Durkar

The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for seven nights from Monday 1 April for barrier work. The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for seven nights from Monday 1 April for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers can follow clearly signed diversion routes. There will be a lane 1 closure in place 24/7 on the southbound entry with a 50mph speed restriction. There will also be a lane 1 closure in place 24/7 on the northbound exit with a 50mph speed restriction.

M62 junction 25 Brighouse

The eastbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 1 April for barrier repair work. The closure runs from 9pm to 6am, and drivers can follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

The M621 junction 27 anticlockwise exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from 1 April for junction improvements. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers can follow clearly signed diversion routes. There will be lane 2 closures with a 50mph limit on the M621 junction 27 exit slip road and the M62 junction 27 exit slip road.

M62 junction 28 Tingley

The M62 junction 28 westbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from 1 April for junction improvements. The closure takes place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 36 to junction 37 Howden

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Saturday 6 April for bridge work. The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Saturday 6 April for the same reason. The closure occurs between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 37 Howden to A63 South Cave

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 1 April for barrier work. The closures take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 4 to junction 5 Barnetby

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 1 April for carriageway improvement work. The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for four nights from 2 April for carriageway improvement work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 3 to junction 1 Tudworth

The westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Monday 1 April for carriageway improvement work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A63 Welton

The westbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for four nights from Monday 1 April for local authority work. The closure takes place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A63 Mytongate to South Coates

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Monday 1 April for improvement work. The closure is from 8pm to 6am, and drivers can follow clearly signed diversion routes. The eastbound and westbound will be in narrow lanes and a 30mph speed restriction will be in place 24/7 on Roger Millward Way until July.

A628 Flouch to Salters Brook

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be in 24/7 traffic lights until the end of April for safety improvement works.