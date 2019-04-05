Here are all the planned roadworks in Yorkshire from Monday

Nobody likes getting caught in traffic.

So here's a bit of a warning for you.

The following summary is of planned new and ongoing road improvements over the coming week (Monday, April 8 to Friday, April 13) and is correct as of Friday, April 5.

M621 junction 3 to M1 junction 43 Rothwell

The clockwise carriageway will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 8 April for barrier work. The closures will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. The clockwise carriageway will be in narrow lanes from M621 junction 6 to junction 7 with a 40mph speed restriction, while the anti-clockwise carriageway will be in narrow lanes from M621 junction 7 to junction 6 with a 50mph speed restriction until September.

M1 junction 37 Dodworth to junction 38 Haigh

The northbound and southbound carriageways will be fully closed overnight on Saturday 13 April for overhead cabling work. The closures take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers can follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 39 Durkar

The northbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 8 April and then again on Sunday 14 April for barrier work. The southbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for six nights from Monday 8 April for the same reason. The closures run from 8pm to 6am, and drivers can follow clearly signed diversion routes. There will be a lane 1 closure in place 24/7 on the southbound entry with a 50mph speed restriction until May. There will also be a lane 1 closure in place 24/7 on the northbound exit with a 50mph speed restriction, again until May.

M62 junction 26 Chain Bar

The westbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 11 April for technology work. The closure occurs between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 27 Gildersome

The M621 junction 27 anti-clockwise exit slip road will be fully closed overnight from Monday 8 April to Friday 12 April for junction improvements. The closure takes place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. There will be lane 2 closures with a 50mph speed restriction on the M621 junction 27 exit slip road and the M62 junction 27 exit slip road.

M62 junction 29 Lofthouse

The westbound carriageway between the slip roads will be closed overnight on Monday 8 April for technology work. The closure runs from 8pm to 6am, and drivers can follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 32a to junction 33 Ferrybridge

The A1M southbound to the M62 eastbound link road will be fully closed overnight on Monday 8 April for barrier work. The closure takes place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M62 junction 36 to junction 37 Howden

The eastbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Monday 8 April and then again for another two nights from Thursday 11 April for bridge work. The westbound carriageway is going to be fully closed overnight for two nights from Monday 8 April and then for a further two nights from Thursday 11 April for the same reason. The closure happens between 8pm and 6am, and drivers can follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M606 junction 3 Staygate

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed between the slip roads overnight for two nights from Thursday 11 April for barrier repair. The closure takes place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M18 junction 2 Wadworth

The northbound and southbound carriageway between the slip roads is going to be closed overnight for five nights from Monday 8 April for survey work. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M180 junction 4 to junction 5 Barnetby

The eastbound entry slip road at junction 5 will be fully closed overnight on Saturday 13 April for carriageway improvement work. The westbound carriageway is going to be fully closed overnight for five nights from Monday 8 April for the same reason. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers can follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A63 Welton

The eastbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for seven nights from Monday 8 April for carriageway improvements. The closure takes place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers can follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A63 Mytongate to South Coates

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Thursday 11 April for improvement work. The closure takes place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes. The eastbound and westbound will be in narrow lanes and there will be a 30mph speed restriction in place 24/7 on Roger Millward Way until July.

A63 North Cave

The eastbound entry slip road will be fully closed overnight for two nights from Monday 8 April for carriageway improvements. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A628 Flouch to Salters Brook

The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be in convoy working from Monday 8 April 9.30am to 3.30pm. The eastbound and westbound carriageway will be in 24/7 traffic lights until the end of April for safety improvement work.