How to take advantage of Northern's rail offer for unlimited £10 train travel

Enjoy unlimited travel on Northern trains with our fantastic winter offer 2023.

National World has teamed up with the rail operator to offer passengers unlimited travel on Northern trains for only £10 per day (after 8.45am Monday to Friday), or £17.50 per weekend (any time). And as an added bonus, kids go half price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To take advantage of this offer, simply collect three tokens printed in our newspapers before March 4.

Pick up a copy of this week's paper for the Northern rail offer

Travel using the offer is available until March 31, 2023.