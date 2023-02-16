How to take advantage of Northern's rail offer for unlimited £10 train travel
Pick up a copy of this week’s paper to take advantage of train operator Northern’s £10 rail travel.
Enjoy unlimited travel on Northern trains with our fantastic winter offer 2023.
National World has teamed up with the rail operator to offer passengers unlimited travel on Northern trains for only £10 per day (after 8.45am Monday to Friday), or £17.50 per weekend (any time). And as an added bonus, kids go half price.
To take advantage of this offer, simply collect three tokens printed in our newspapers before March 4.
Travel using the offer is available until March 31, 2023.
For more information and to redeem your tokens, visit northernrailway.co.uk/nationalworld